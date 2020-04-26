Coronavirus: Katsina govt announces 9 new cases

Katsina State Government has announced nine new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari made this announcement while addressing journalists in Katsina.

Masari said: “We sent samples of 287 suspected persons to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for screening.

“From the sample, nine tested positive for COVID-19. Four of the cases are from Daura, four from Katsina, and one from in Dutsinma local government areas of the state.

“The nine persons had direct contact with the index cases in Daura, Katsina, and Dutsinma.

“We still have 16 samples in the laboratory waiting for transportation to the National laboratory of the NCDC, Abuja, for screening.

“Another 20 samples will be taken again for screening because they were first taken to the Kano centre which was shut down for the time being.”

According to the governor, the state now has 30 confirmed cases with one death.

Masari also disclosed that the patients were on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

“We are now waiting for the second screening for seven others to be conducted in the next two days before they are discharged,” he added.