Coronavirus: Lagos govt imposes compulsory wearing of face masks

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 26, 2020
Babajide Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Government has announced a compulsory wearing of face masks in public places.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the governor, the state government is currently producing three million masks that would be distributed to the vulnerable.

He wrote: “Dear Lagosians, even as we observe the lockdown, we are kicking off #MaskUpLagos; the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks in Lagos. Face masks help to protect us from droplets and secretions from coughing, sneezing etc as not everyone that is infected will show symptoms.

“Face masks, combined with frequent hand washing, being conscious about NOT touching our face as well as #SocialDistancing are effective in slowing the spread.

“The state government is currently producing about 3 million facemasks for distribution to the vulnerable.

“N95 & surgical masks help our medical workers stay safe while cloth masks made to specifications that will be released by @LSMOH combined with other guidelines will help protect our residents from #COVID19. The virus is in our communities, let’s take this seriously.”

 


