Coronavirus: Kano records first death

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 16, 2020
Kano has recorded its first COVID-19 death in the State.

The Kano State Ministry of Health has announced the first death of coronavirus in the state.

On Twitter, the State government announced this following an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday.

Kano recorded 12 new cases in the update published by the NCDC.

Details of the death were not given but the ministry said their were 21 total cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:55 pm, 1 death of #COVID19 has been recorded in Kano State,” the tweet stated.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
407
+34
Deaths
12
+1
Recovered
128
Active
267
Last updated: April 16, 2020 - 1:19 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


