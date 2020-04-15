Coronavirus: Kano records first death

Kano has recorded its first COVID-19 death in the State.

The Kano State Ministry of Health has announced the first death of coronavirus in the state.

On Twitter, the State government announced this following an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday.

Kano recorded 12 new cases in the update published by the NCDC.

Details of the death were not given but the ministry said their were 21 total cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:55 pm, 1 death of #COVID19 has been recorded in Kano State,” the tweet stated.