Nigerians react as Kano records 12 new coronavirus cases, first death

Kano is currently trending on Twitter as Nigerians react after the state recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus and death on Wednesday, April 15.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 34 COVID-19 cases in five states.

According to NCDC, 18 of the cases are from Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta and 1 in Niger State.

With this update, the number of confirmed coronavirus in Nigeria jumped to 407 with 128 discharged and 12 death.

It can be recalled that Kano recorded its first case on April 11.

Here are some reactions underneath:

Danny Walter said: “How Kano moved to Top 4 on the League table is a real cause for Alarm!”

The Drip Distributor said: “How Kano went from 1 case to 12 is something that shouldn’t be ignored.”

Ugwunna Ejikem said: “Saying COVID-19 has the potential to spread like wildfire in the North is not something to do tribal war about…its the truth.

“I’m not surprised Kano jumped from 1 to 12 cases in 48 hours.

“Governors of Northern states should seriously aim at preventing an index case if not.”

Dipo Awojide: “Once coronavirus enters community transmission stage in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and other states, just know that we are in trouble. I earnestly pray God should just have mercy on us and let this cup pass over Nigeria Flag of Nigeria.”

Abubakar Sidiqu said: “This Kano own is something else o. I just imagine how it would be in the next few days.”