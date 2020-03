Coronavirus: House of Reps to go on two weeks break

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted a motion to suspend plenary for two weeks over fears of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, moved the motion calling on the National Assembly to suspend plenary for 2 weeks in order to oversee what is being done to contain the coronavirus nationwide.

No date was announced for the commencement of the break.