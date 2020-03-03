Less than a minute

Davido expresses undying love for Chioma in ‘1 Milli’ music video

Davido has released the official music video for his single titled ‘1 Milli’ featuring his wife-to-be, Chioma.

‘1 Milli’ is a song off his recently released “A Good Time” album.

The video directed by Priorgold Picture was shot in Lagos Island.

In the colourful carnival video, Davido expresses his undying love for Chioma.

He continued stating that he will pray, fight and his desire for her is something he can’t explain.

