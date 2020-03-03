Celebrities

Davido expresses undying love for Chioma in ‘1 Milli’ music video

Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim Zuladine Ibrahim March 3, 2020
Less than a minute

Davido has released the official music video for his single titled ‘1 Milli’ featuring his wife-to-be, Chioma.

‘1 Milli’ is a song off his recently released “A Good Time” album.

The video directed by Priorgold Picture was shot in Lagos Island.

In the colourful carnival video, Davido expresses his undying love for Chioma.

He continued stating that he will pray, fight and his desire for her is something he can’t explain.

Watch and Share!

 



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim

Zuladine Ibrahim

Zuladine Ibrahim is a music reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng), he loves traveling around the world and also known as a techie guy.
Back to top button
Close