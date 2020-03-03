WAEC announces release of results for 2020 WASSCE (Private)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates.

Olu Olanipekun, the head of WAEC Nigeria, announced the release of the results during a press conference in Lagos.

He said: “Today, Tuesday the 3rd day of March 2020, I am happy to announce the release of the results of candidates that sat the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020 – First Series, in Nigeria 30 days after the conclusion of the examination.

“A total of 12,395 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 12,075 candidates sat the examination. Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination 6,331 were male and 5,744 were female, representing 52% and 47.57% respectively.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 11,816 candidates, representing 97.86% have their results fully processed and released while 259 candidates, representing 2.14% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination. Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently.”

The WAEC boss speaking on analysis of the candidates’ performance said: “8,125 candidates representing 67.29% obtained credit and above in three subjects;

‘6,713 candidates representing 55.59% obtained credit and above in four subjects;

“5,251 candidates representing 43.49% obtained credit and above in five subjects.

“A total of 3,892 candidates, representing 32.23% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects including English Language and General Mathematics. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 – First Series was 26.08%.

“However, the results of 548 candidates, representing 4.54% of the total candidature for the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council in due course for consideration. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates.

“Candidates who sat the examination are now free to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org. The Result Checker PIN and Serial Number needed by the candidates to check their results online are contained on the Candidate’s Photo Card obtained by each candidate during the registration for the examination.”

Olanipekun also announced that the examination body has introduced an Electronic Certificate Management System, an online portal to allow candidates to request their certificates.

He said: “Today, I am happy to report that, beginning with the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-First Series, the collection of certificates would be based on requests by candidates online via the Electronic Certificate Management System platform.

“In order for this to be done seamlessly, we have entered into a partnership with the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST). Therefore, using the Expedited Mail Delivery Service of NIPOST, candidates can upon application and required payments are done online, have their certificates delivered to them in any State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of where they sat the examination.”