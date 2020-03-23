Aisha Buhari prays for Atiku’s son who tested positive for coronavirus

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has prayed for the quick recovery of Atiku Abubakar’s son.

Aisha on her Twitter handle made the prayer while reacting to reports that the former Vice President’s son had tested positive for coronavirus.

It can be recalled that Atiku had announced on Sunday night that his son tested positive for COVID-19.

Reacting to the announcement, President Buhari’s wife said: “Your Excellency, It’s with deep sense of concern that I extend my sincere prayers towards the quick recovery of your dear son.

“Allah renu en Amin.”