Frank Lampard promotes young star, Billy Gilmour to first-team squad

Chelsea talented midfielder, Billy Gilmour has been promoted to the first-team squad by the club head coach, Frank Lampard.

The 18-year-old has made five league appearances for Frank Lampard’s side since his debut in August.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, the Scottish international said:

“My dream has come true. For me to be promoted to first team permanently,”

“I think it is the first big step and massive for me to be part of Chelsea’s first team dressing room.

“To be award that the manager, Frank Lampard has such faith in me is great.

“It gives me a lot of confidence when I go into the pitch and knowing that Lampard trusts me.”

The blues will face Manchester United on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.