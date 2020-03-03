Coronavirus: DG of NCDC Chikwe Ihekweazu quarantined

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, has been quarantined for 14 days over coronavirus scares.

Nigeria’s minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this to while briefing the Senate on the activities of his ministry to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to Ehanire, Ihekweazu was quarantined because he just returned from China.

He noted that the standard practice for those who just returned from China, where the disease broke out in December, to be quarantined.

