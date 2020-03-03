HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: DG of NCDC Chikwe Ihekweazu quarantined

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 3, 2020
Less than a minute
Chikwe Ihekweazu
Chikwe Ihekweazu

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, has been quarantined for 14 days over coronavirus scares.

Nigeria’s minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this to while briefing the Senate on the activities of his ministry to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to Ehanire, Ihekweazu was quarantined because he just returned from China.

He noted that the standard practice for those who just returned from China, where the disease broke out in December, to be quarantined.

More details shortly…



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close