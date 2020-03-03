I like low-key girls, Rema says in new interview

Nigerian singer, Rema has revealed that he does not like girls that talk, tweet, or post too much on social media.

The Mavin Records act and ‘Beamer’ coroner disclosed this in an interview with Capital Xtra.

Rema speaking during the interview explained that his reason for not liking such girls is because they might end up leaking out information about his plans.

He noted that he prefers a girl with low followership on social media.

Watch part of the Rema’s interview underneath: