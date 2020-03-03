Amotekun: Lagos, Oyo assemblies pass bill into law

Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the bill to create Amotekun Corps as a special unit of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps.

The assembly passed the bill after taking the third reading of the amendment to the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency Law 2019.

Similarly, the Oyo State House of Assembly also passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill 2020 into law.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Security and Special Duties by the committee’s chairman, Akeem Obadara, who represents Ibadan North-West constituency.

In his presentation during plenary on Tuesday, Mr Obadara said the bill is a product of extensive deliberation by critical stakeholders.

“By passing this bill, we have made history and we will be creating big strides towards providing and ensuring that all persons travelling along the highways, major roads, remote areas, hinterland and forest are free to participate in their normal social and economic life without fear or hindrance,” he said.

“One of the major concerns has always been the issue kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and all other forms of criminalities. We believe that this bill will provide the needed security for our people.”