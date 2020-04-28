Buhari reacts to Shehu of Bama’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of the Emir of Bama, Kyari Ibn El-Kanemi, describing him as “a humble and unassuming traditional ruler.”

“The demise of Kyari El-Kanemi is not only a loss to Borno State, but the country at large,” President Buhari said in a condolence statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

According to the President, “the Emir was a champion of unity and peaceful coexistence, and the country will remember him for this commitment to its unity.”

President Buhari also said “the late Emir of Bama had played his role well by identifying with the interest of his people at all times by being their voice.”

While extending his condolences to the Shehu of Borno and the Borno State Government over the death, the President prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and grant him eternal peace in paradise for his good deeds.