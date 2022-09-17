Chinese man stabs Nigerian girlfriend to death in Kano

The Police command in Kano has arrested a Chinese national, Gheng Chu, over alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ummukulthum Sani, at Janbulo area of Kano metropolis.

This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna at a news conference on Saturday.

He said that the command received a distress call on Friday evening at around 10:00 pm, adding the Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar dispatched a team to the scene.

He said, ”the 47- year-old Chinese visited the residence of his ex-girlfriend, Miss Ummukulthum Sani, 22, and they engaged in an argument before he allegedly stabbed her many times with a knife.”

Haruna explained that when the Police team reached the scene of the incident they rushed the victim to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

He said that an in-depth investigation into the case had been launched on the orders of the Commissioner of Police.

Also commenting on the incident, the mother of the deceased confirmed that her daughter was in relationship with the suspect before she got married about three years ago.

She said, ”the marriage failed after three months which made the Chinese to stalk their house although her daughter never paid attention to him.

“But on that fateful Friday evening, the sound of his knock on the gate was too disturbing. I decided to open it and he pushed me and gained entrance to her room.

“He stabbed her multiple times with a knife in spite my struggle to rescue her and my cries for help were also not noticeable due to heavy rain.”

She said that a passerby overheard the scream in the room, gained entrance to the room through the window and got hold of the suspect.

She added that the deceased was rushed to the hospital by the people who came to the rescue, and she was eventually confirmed dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the late Sani was a youth corps member serving in Sokoto State before her demise.

It was gathered that she was in a relationship with the suspect when she met her ex-hubby and he supported the marriage.

It was also learn that when he heard of her divorce, he returned to her and she reportedly refused to accept him back.

NAN