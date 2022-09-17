News

Osinbajo departs Abuja, to attend Funeral Ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent Nigeria on Monday at the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom, his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said in a statement on Saturday.

“Prof. Osinbajo departs Abuja today and will join members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday,” the statement partly read.

The Nigerian Vice President will be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

Osinbajo, who will also hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, is scheduled to return to Nigeria on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth ll who was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch, passed on at 96 on September 8, 2022 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Many terrorists killed as NAF bombard hideout of banditry kingpin, Bello Turji
Mai Mala Buni
Buni mourns victims of Yobe boat mishap
ADC describes expulsion of presidential flagbearer as invalid
Hamza Al-Mustapha weeps over insecurity and leadership crises in Nigeria
Chinese man stabs Nigerian girlfriend to death in Kano
adbanner
Lost your password?