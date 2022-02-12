Ethiopia’s Geleta Ulfata emerges winner of Lagos City Marathon 2022

Ethiopian long-distance runner, Geleta Ulfata, has emerged winner in the just concluded 42km Lagos City Marathon 2022.

Deresa goes home with the grand prize of $30,000 for finishing ahead of everyone else, clocking two hours, eleven minutes and fifty-five seconds at the finish line.

David Barmasai finished as the first runner-up, clocking at two hours, thirteen minutes and thirty-three seconds at the finish line to claim the $20,000 prize.

The annual marathon started at the National Stadium in Surulere with the runners heading up to the Eko Atlantic City via Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island.

The other runners in the 10km race started from Lekki Phase 1 and ended in Eko Atlantic City.