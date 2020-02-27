Sport

Champions League: Sarri reveals why Juventus lost 1-0 to Lyon

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 27, 2020
Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri

Juventus suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lyon in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

Lucas Tousart’s first-half goal gave Lyon a surprise lead over Juventus.

Juventus kick off the match confidently but failed to create any goal-scoring opportunity.

Speaking after the match, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said: “In the first half the ball was circulating too slowly. The second half was much better but in the Champions League, it’s not enough to play one half.

“I don’t know why I didn’t manage to let my players understand that the ball must circulate much quicker. It all starts from there. Yesterday in training it was circulating much better.”

The return leg will take place at Allianz Stadium on 17 March (20:00 GMT).



