Robert Lewandowski to miss second leg of UCL Round of 16

Robert Lewandowski will be out of action for four weeks after the Bayern Munich striker suffered a knee injury in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

The Poland international will miss the DFB-Pokal quarter-final with Schalke, and some league matches.

The 31-year-old striker provided an assist to teammate Serge Gnabry as he scores the first two goals, before adding the last goal at Stamford Bridge.

Lewandowski could return after the next international break, when Bayern will face Borussia Dortmund in a potential title decider on April 4.