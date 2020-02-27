Sport

Champions League: Rudi Garcia praises Lucas Tousart after Juventus’ defeat at Lyon

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 27, 2020
Lyon manager, Rudi Garcia has praised midfielder, Lucas Tousart, following the 22-year-old’s impressive performance against Juventus.

Lucas Tousart’s first-half goal gave the hosts a surprise victory over Juventus.

Juventus kick off the match confidently but failed to create any goal-scoring opportunity.

Speaking after the match, Garcia said: “It was a game of two halves. The first half was very beautiful. Not only did we defend very well, we respected the gameplan to the letter. In the second half we didn’t exist with the ball and suffered.

“They brought on the fourth attacker and then we had to roll our sleeves up and all defend together. We didn’t concede and that’s very important when you play the first leg at home. My only regret is that we didn’t get a second when we were on top in the first half.”

The return leg will take place at Allianz Stadium on 17 March (20:00 GMT).



