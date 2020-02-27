Champions League: Casemiro reveals why Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Manchester City

Manchester City secured a memorable 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, as the Premier League club takes control of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Isco’s first-half goal gave Real Madrid an edge over Manchester City.

However, second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne gave City a surprise lead over Real Madrid.

Speaking after the match, Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro said: “The tie isn’t finished with this result. We played 75 spectacular minutes against a great team.

“Then in just 15 minutes we didn’t do any of what he should have done. That’s why they fought back and cancelled out our lead. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us now.

“If there’s any team capable of overcoming this deficit in the second leg it’s Real Madrid.”

The return leg will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, 10 March.