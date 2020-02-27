Champions League: Pep Guardiola reveals why Real Madrid lost to Man City

Pep Guardiola has revealed why Real Madrid lost to Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Isco’s first-half goal gave Real Madrid an edge over Manchester City.

However, second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne gave City a surprise lead over Real Madrid.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola told BT Sport: “We tried to come here to win the game and we did. This is just the first part. If one team can overcome this situation, it’s this club.

“When we were better, we conceded a goal. When they were better, we scored a goal. That’s football. I remember the quarter-final [against Liverpool] a few seasons ago at Anfield when we played incredibly well and they scored all their shots on target.”

The return leg will take place at the Etihad on Tuesday, 10 March.