Isolated Chinese man in Lagos tests negative to Coronavirus

The Lagos state government has confirmed that the Chinese man, who was isolated over scares of coronavirus, tested negative to the disease.

The man had checked himself into Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after symptoms of fever on Wednesday.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, in a statement on Thursday, said the likelihood of COVID-19 disease in this particular patient was very low.

The health commissioner added that conclusion of investigations and sophisticated testing confirmed that there is no case of coronavirus in Lagos state at the moment.

He said: “I will like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are very high and we are putting more measures in place to safeguard the state.

“From our investigation, we gathered that a Chinese citizen, who arrived in Nigeria from China seven weeks ago, presented at Reddington Hospital on Wednesday, complaining about fever.

“The hospital in keeping with the advisory we earlier issued correctly maintained a high index of suspicion, isolated the patient and reported the case to the Ministry.

“We took up the case, transferred the patient to the state isolation unit at the Mainland Hospital which is our specialised infectious disease hospital.

“His blood samples were taken to the Virology laboratory for analysis and it came out negative.”