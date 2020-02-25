Less than a minute

Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich – Official Starting Line Up

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard will be hoping for a home victory after his team defeated London rivals Tottenham 2-1.

The Premier League club will host Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will not feature key players like N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to injury.

Javi Martinez, Ivan Perisic and Nicklas Süle are all out injured for the Germans.

Here is the starting lineup for both teams.

Chelsea starting lineup:

Caballero (G), Alonso, Azpilicueta (C), Barkley, Christensen, Giroud, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Rudiger.

Subs: Abraham, Arrizabalaga (G), Willian, Gilmour, Emerson, Pedro, Zouma

Bayern Munich starting lineup:

Neuer (G) (C), Alaba, Alcantara, Boateng, Coman, Davies, Gnabry, Kimmich, Lewandowski, Muller, Pavard.

Subs: Coutinho, Goretzka, Hernandez, Odriozola, Tolisso, Ulreich (G), Zirkzee