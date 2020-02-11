Forte Oil Plc announces change of name

Formerly owned by businessman, Femi Otedola, Forte Oil has now changed its name to Ardova Plc.

Oladehinde Nelson-cole, the company’s secretary, announced this through a disclosure on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The disclosure reads: “This is to notify the general public and all stakeholders that Forte Oil Plc (“the Company”) pursuant to a special resolution passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 17, 2019, and the approval of the Corporate Affairs Commission has changed its name to ARDOVA PLC.

“Pursuant to Section 31 (5) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Company has been issued a new Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar.”

It can be recalled that Femi Otedola in June, 2019, completed the sale of Forte Oil and moved his focus to the power sector.