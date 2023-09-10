Skit Maker Kiekie Reveals Why She Shares House Rent with Husband

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, the Nigerian skit maker, has shed light on her approach to financial equity within her marriage.

She revealed that she and her husband, Tunji Ilori, share house rent as part of their commitment to fostering equality in their relationship.

In a recent conversation with media personality Toke Makinwa, the content creator emphasized the importance of financial equity in marriage, stating that it plays a pivotal role in preventing conflicts and disputes within the marital union.

Kiekie expressed her perspective, saying, “How will you be living in the house and not paying rent? For me, it does not make sense. So that when we fight, we will share everything equally. You cannot tell me to get out of my house! We are living together.”

She further elaborated on her stance by highlighting the shared financial responsibilities that exist in their household.

In her view, these responsibilities help maintain a sense of respect and balance in the relationship.

“I told my husband that it cannot happen that you will be paying all the rent, and I will be living in this house,” Kiekie explained.

“In my house, somebody has the chef’s bill, somebody has the nanny’s bill, somebody has the cleaner’s bill, somebody has the dry cleaner’s bill.”

Kiekie also highlighted the importance of both partners contributing financially to their shared responsibilities, emphasizing that one partner should not bear the entire financial burden.

The skit maker, known for her humorous and insightful content, tied the knot with Tunji Ilori in February 2020, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2022.