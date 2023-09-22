Cardoso Assumes Duty as Acting CBN Governor

Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, recently nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), formally assumed his duties on Friday in an acting capacity.

His appointment comes following the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as CBN Governor.

In a statement signed by Isa AbdulMumin, the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, it was announced that Dr. Cardoso would serve as the acting CBN Governor pending confirmation by the Senate.

“Similarly, the Deputy-Governors-Designate have also assumed duty, in acting capacities, sequel to the formal resignation of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

“Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues subscribed to the relevant oaths of office at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja, on Friday, September 2023, and have since settled down to the task of administering monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government.

“An Economic and Development Policy Advisor, Financial Sector Leader, former Chairman Citi Nigeria and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos, Cardoso brings over three decades of managerial experience on board.

“He is an alumnus of Aston University, Birmingham, United Kingdom, where he studied managerial and administrative studies. He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, United States of America,” the statement added.