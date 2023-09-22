Plateau State Election Tribunal Upholds Caleb Mutfwang’s Victory as Governor

The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which convened in Jos, has upheld the election of Caleb Mutfwang, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the duly elected Governor of Plateau State.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Nentawe Goshwe, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the outcome of the election.

Nentawe Goshwe, in his petition, had contested the validity of Caleb Mutfwang’s election, arguing that Mutfwang was not qualified to contest the election. He claimed that Mutfwang had not been validly nominated and sponsored by the PDP since the party lacked a proper structure at the time of the election.

However, the tribunal, in its judgment delivered on Friday, ruled that Nentawe Goshwe’s petition lacked merit.