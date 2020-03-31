Burna Boy set to release new album ‘Twice as Tall’

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has announced his upcoming album titled “Twice as Tall”.

The Grammy-nominated artist disclosed this during a #askburna session on Twitter.

Burna noted that the project will be released in July this year adding that Angelique Kidjo, who he described as his ‘musical mother’ has told him everything about the Grammys.

Responding to a question, he said: “Sick. Totally sick. But my musical Mother@angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys. So now, I’m ‘Twice as Tall’ (that’s the name of my next Album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the most High).”