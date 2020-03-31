Entertainment

Burna Boy set to release new album ‘Twice as Tall’

Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim Zuladine Ibrahim March 31, 2020
Less than a minute
Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has announced his upcoming album titled “Twice as Tall”.

The Grammy-nominated artist disclosed this during a #askburna session on Twitter.

Burna noted that the project will be released in July this year adding that Angelique Kidjo, who he described as his ‘musical mother’ has told him everything about the Grammys.

Responding to a question, he said: “Sick. Totally sick. But my musical Mother@angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys. So now, I’m ‘Twice as Tall’ (that’s the name of my next Album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the most High).”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

135
Confirmed
2
Deaths
8
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim

Zuladine Ibrahim

Zuladine Ibrahim is a music reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng), he loves traveling around the world and also known as a techie guy.
Back to top button
Close