COVID-19: Delta declares total restriction of movement

The Delta State Government has declared a total restriction of movement in the state until further notice.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made the announcement during a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to Okowa, starting from Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 all movements within or out of the state are suspended.

In his words: “This evening, excercising the powers conferred on my Office by the Delta State Public Health Law; Section 8 of the Quarantine Act of 2004; and the Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation of 2020, I announced the following directives to the people of Delta State:

“Starting tomorrow, the movement of people, goods and services into, within, and out of all parts of Delta State is hereby suspended.

“All residents of the State not on essential duty or providing essential services are to stay home till further notice.

“All gatherings for conferences, meetings, religious worship, festivals, private events, public visits, burials, weddings, traditional marriages and other social events are prohibited.

“Public places, such as event centres, bars, night clubs/lounges, cinemas, markets, supermarkets, malls, shops, restaurants/canteens are to temporarily cease all operations.

“All official and unofficial sporting activities, even street football, is hereby prohibited at this time.

“Food sellers are only permitted to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and will be monitored to ensure that they adhere to the strict social distancing rules.

“Markets for ONLY the sales of food items and water will be established in designated Primary/Secondary Schools in each LGA — they will be coordinated and supervised by the Local Government Chairmen and their teams.”

However, the restriction of movement does not apply to people involved in the transportation of essential supplies such as food, water, petroleum products, pharmaceutical products, medical/emergency supplies or other essential supplies as may be cleared by the governor’s office.

Okowa said banks will remain open for skeletal services during the period of emergency, even as he solicited the cooperation of all residents in complying with the latest directives.