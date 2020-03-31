Nigeria records four new COVID-19 cases, now 139 in total

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Abuja and 1 in Lagos state.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 08:00 pm 31th March there are 139 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

9 persons have been discharged with 2 deaths.

The breakdown in states are as follows underneath: Lagos- 82, Abuja – 28, Oyo – 8, Osun – 5, Ogun – 4, Kaduna – 3, Enugu – 2, Edo – 2 Bauchi – 2, Ekoti – 1, Rivers – 1 and Benue- 1.