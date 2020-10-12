Burna Boy gives reasons why he hasn’t participated in #EndSars protests

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has explained why he has not participated in the #EndSars protests.

According to Burna Boy, at the beginning of the protests, he was dealing with a personal family issue which is not ready to share on social media.

He also added that his mother had serious surgery last week.

Okay.ng recalls that Nigerians have been protesting across the country against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers.

Following the protests, on Sunday, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, dissolved the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Burna Boy in a tweet on Monday said explained that he was busy making sure his mother recovers after the suregry.

“I was dealing with a Personal Family issue at the Beginning of these Protests. My mum had Serious Surgery last week!

“We were all invested in making sure she recovers! I am not about that “put it all out on social media” life. We decided the focus must solely be on this protest,” he tweeted.