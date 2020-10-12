Sanwo-Olu begs #EndSars protesters to suspend action for 24 hours

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pleaded with protesters against police brutality and extortion in the state to suspend their action for 24 hours.

Sanwo-Olu begged the protesters via his Twitter handle on Monday urging them to be decorous and peaceful while expressing their grievances against the excessive use of force by SARS.

He said: “I want to appeal to the protesters to take a break from protesting tomorrow. Tempers are at the highest on all sides at this time and while we work to prevent escalation, the safety of our residents is paramount. I speak not just as a governor, but as a father, brother and son.

“The safety of everyone involved in peaceful protests across Lagos is important and communicating with the Commissioner of Police, this is what we want to guarantee on all sides. Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the President.

“Your voice has been heard clearly and a clear pronouncement has been made on the activities of SARS. The operation has been dissolved by the police leadership and just a moment ago, Mr. President addressed the nation on the issues you have raised.

“The President has said all SARS officers that are involved in the killing of innocent people and engaging in human rights abuses will be brought to justice.

“My stance on this #EndSARS is unmistakable and I have told you that we identify with this protest because you have legitimate concerns. I am saying it again here that this protest is in good faith. But, we must not be unruly when going out on a protest like this. We want you to be peaceful and decorous in expressing yourselves.

“I have received the news of casualties at the Surulere protest as well as other developments we are monitoring. We mourn with the families of those who have lost their loved ones.

“Please do not allow your protest be hijacked and used by people with a pre-existing vendetta.

“We must prevent the escalation of issues and I am meeting with the Lagos CP and other security leaders in a few minutes to ensure that live rounds that could lead to further casualties are not used at all as the police looks to maintain peace during the protests.

