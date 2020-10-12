Kano govt directs state-owned tertiary institutions to reopen October 26

The Kano State Government have directed state-owned tertiary institutions to reopen on October 26.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner of Higher Education, Mariya Mahmoud, while speaking to newsmen on Monday.

According to her, the decision to re-open institutions in the state was reached at a meeting with stakeholders, adding that the government had decontaminated the schools.

The commissioner also noted that the government would provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to all the institutions to protect students and check the spread of coronavirus.

Okay.ng recalls that schools in the state had been closed seven months ago in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.