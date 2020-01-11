Sport
Former Liverpool and Fulham forward Ryan Babel joins Ajax on loan deal
Ajax has completed the signing of Dutch forward Ryan Babel from Galatasaray on a short term loan deal.
The 33-year-old forward was a product of Ajax academy, he spent nine years at the club before departing for Liverpool in 2007.
Meanwhile, Dutch professional footballer joined Turkish champions Galatasaray in June 2019.
The experienced forward had played for clubs like Kasimpasa, Al Ain, Deportivo La Coruna, Besiktas, and Fulham.