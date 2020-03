Coronavirus: Nigeria records two new cases, now 42 in total

Nigeria has recorded two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases on Tuesday through its Twitter handle.

According to NCDC, 1 of the case is in Lagos while the other is from Ogun state.

The first case is a returning traveler and the second case is contact of a previously confirmed case.

