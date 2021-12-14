5G: MTN Nigeria expresses delight after acquiring 3.5Ghz spectrum licence

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) has expressed delight over its successful bid to acquire one of the two 100MHZ spectrum licenses in the 3.5GHz spectrum band auctioned by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The largest Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Nigeria in a statement signed by its Sectary, Uto Ukpanah, said this is a significant step towards achieving the goals of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-25).

The telecommunication company revealed that 5G mobile network technology offers faster data speeds and lower latency. It allows several devices to be connected at one go and creates vast possibilities in innovation and transformation.

5G will enable seamless communication and interconnectivity between smart devices, a process commonly called the internet of things. It has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of industries.

Commenting on the outcome, MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola said: “5G is the future of network technology and offers incredible possibilities for new and enhanced services for our customers. Our successful bid presents an opportunity to be at the forefront of delivering these technological advancements to as many Nigerians as possible. The benefits of 5G are multi-faceted, and they hold the key to unlocking new avenues for the nation’s growth and development. It is far more than high-speed internet or faster-streaming speeds; 5G has implications for improved service delivery across every sector. It has the potential to transform our nation’s economy and make a difference in the daily lives of every Nigerian. We thank the NCC for organising a transparent auction which will transport us into the ‘tomorrow’ we desire.

“The auction could not have come at a better time as we count down the last few hours to the close of the MTN Group’s ongoing offer for sale of shares in MTN Nigeria.

“We encourage anyone who has not yet subscribed to the offer to visit the website and use one of the channels available to apply.”