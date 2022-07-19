Buhari unveils new NNPC Limited as company officially transitions to commercial entity

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Limited.

Okay.ng understands that with this unveiling, NNPC Ltd, the oil firm will operate as a commercial entity and its activities by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), following the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Present at the unveiling ceremony were the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, Chairman of the Board of NNPC Margary Okadigbo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajiabiamila among other dignitaries.

NNPC Limited logo unveiled

Speaking at the event held in Abuja, Buhari said the transformation would strengthen the capacity and market relevance of Nigeria’s oil industry.

President Muhammadu Buhari delivering his speech at the unveiling of NNPC Limited in Abuja on Tuesday, 19th July 2022.

“This is a landmark event for the Nigerian oil industry. Our country places a high premium on creating the right atmosphere that supports investment and growth to boost our economy and continues to play an important role in sustaining global energy requirements. We are transforming our petroleum industry to strengthen its capacity and market relevance for the present and future global energy priorities,” he said.

“By chance of history, I was privileged to lead the creation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation on July 1, 1977. 44 years later, I was again privileged to sign the Petroleum Industry ACT (PIA) in 2021, heralding the long-awaited reform of our petroleum sector.

“The provision of PIA 2021 has given the Nigerian petroleum Industry a new impetus with the improved fiscal framework, transparent governance, enhanced regulation and the creation of a commercially-driven and independent national oil company that will operate without relying on government funding and free from institutional regulations such as the treasury single account (TSA), public requirement and fiscal responsibility act (FRA).

“It will, of course, conduct itself under the best international business practices in transparency, governance and commercial viability.

“Coincidentally, on the first of July 2022, I authorised the transfer of assets from the NNPC to a successor company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Limited and stirred the implementation leading to the unveiling of Africa’s largest national oil company today.”