Reps adjourn Plenary to honour deceased house member

The House of Representatives this morning adjourned its Plenary to Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in honour of one of its members, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen.

Okay.ng reports that the lawmaker died on July 1, 2022 while the House was on recess.

Until his death, he was a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor federal constituency of Edo State in the House.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had issued a statement describing the death as shocking and painful, noting that Ise-Idehen was an illustrious Edo son who worked for the upliftment of his constituents in particular and Edo citizens in general.