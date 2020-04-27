News
Kano govt announces 2 coronavirus deaths
The Kano State Ministry of health has announced the death of two COVID-19 patients in the state.
The state health ministry made this announcement via its Twitter handle on Monday.
According to a tweet by the ministry, “As at 12:15pm, 27th, April, 2020, Kano State has recorded an additional 2 deaths of COVID-19.”
As at 12:15pm 27th April 2020, @KanostateNg records an additional 2 deaths of #COVID19#StayHomeSaveLives #StaySafeNigeria pic.twitter.com/VcPeqJEmuJ
— Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) April 27, 2020
With this update, the state has recorded a total of three deaths from coronavirus.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
1,273
Deaths
40
Recovered
239
Active
994
Last updated: April 27, 2020 - 3:45 pm (+01:00)