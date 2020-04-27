Kano govt announces 2 coronavirus deaths

Less than a minute

The Kano State Ministry of health has announced the death of two COVID-19 patients in the state.

The state health ministry made this announcement via its Twitter handle on Monday.

According to a tweet by the ministry, “As at 12:15pm, 27th, April, 2020, Kano State has recorded an additional 2 deaths of COVID-19.”

With this update, the state has recorded a total of three deaths from coronavirus.