Main reason why UEFA banned Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday banned Manchester City from taking part in any European competitions for the next two seasons.

The Premier League club was also fined 30m euros (£25m).

Many football fans were surprised by the ban Manchester City received from UEFA today.

However, OkayNG.ng has outlined the key reason why UEFA banned Manchester City.

According to UEFA in a statement, The Citizens were handed the two-year ban for overstating their sponsorship revenue in its accounts.

“Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016,” UEFA stated.

Also, the English football club failed to cooperate in the investigation of the case.

The offense is against UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations