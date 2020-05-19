News

Buhari sends condolence message to Sheik Ahmed Lemu over son’s death

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter May 19, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences over the death of Abubakar Shehu Lemu, the eldest of the children of Sheik Ahmed Lemu.

The late Abubakar, a retired director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, died following a protracted illness.

Buhari, in a message issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on behalf of his family, told Sheikh Lemu that he “deeply felt the family’s pain,” adding that “I know what you must be feeling having lost the most senior of your children.”

The President also condoled with the entire people of Niger State “following this irreparable loss.”

President Buhari prayed to Allah to ease the pain of the Lemu family and grant His mercy and forgiveness to the late Abubakar Lemu.


