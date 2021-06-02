Police: Unknown gunmen kill Ortom’s security aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Security, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd), has been killed by unknown gunmen in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

Plateau State’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Obaba, made this announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, has arrested some suspects in linked to Dega’s murder.

The statement reads: “The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd).

“On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) was shot dead by three yet-to-be-identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot.

“He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 1930hrs.

“Some suspects have been arrested. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”