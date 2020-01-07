Buhari receives Tinubu in Aso Villa — Pictures

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, at the State House in Abuja.

After their meeting, Tinubu while speaking to journalists didn’t reveal the subject of the discussion with Buhari.

According to the APC leader, he visited the President to consort with him and wish him well for the New Year.

He also dismissed insinuations about a regime extension plan for President Buhari, commending him for taking time to dismiss the rumour in his New Year message to Nigerians.

Tinubu said only unpatriotic people would be using future elections and politics to distract the President from facing governance, saying it is not yet time to start discussing 2023 elections.

Here are photos from Tinubu’s visit to Buhari in Aso Rock Villa: