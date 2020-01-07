Buhari is not mandated to declare assets publicly, says Femi Adesina

The special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, says his principal won’t declare his assets publicly.

Okay.ng understands that Adesina disclosed this during a Channels TV programme on Monday.

He noted that the law does not mandate his principal to do such as it was voluntary.

Adesina said, “The president will do what the law requires of him and I can say for a fact that the president has declared his assets.

“Declaring that publicly is not in our law but voluntary. Therefore, he cannot be compelled to do so.

“If FOI Act is invoked, it will be left with the Code of Conduct Bureau to release such information. The president has declared and already deposited the documents to them. So, it’s left to them to make such a decision.”