Borno govt announces Shehu of Bama’s death

The Borno State Government has announced the death of the Shehu of Bama, His Highness, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi.

The Royal father passed on Monday afternoon in Maiduguri at the age of 63.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato, disclosed this during the daily media briefing of the Borno State COVID-19 in Maiduguri.

“The Shehu passed away shortly after asr prayer in Maiduguri,” he said.

The Commissioner said the Shehu’s palace will announce funeral arrangements that will be communicated to members of the public.

Jato sent the sympathies and condolences of Borno, stating: “The State Government stands with the Royal family and the people of Bama, the state’s council of chiefs and entire people of the state in this grieving period.”

Shehu of Bama’s cause of death is yet to be known despite the announcement on his demise.