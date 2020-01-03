Buhari reacts to death of Nigeria’s oldest surviving soldier in World War II

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the oldest soldier of the Nigerian soldiers in World War II, Pa Adama Aduku, who died at the age of 101.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, condoled with family of Aduku, describing him as “a soldier’s soldier and an epitome of honour”.

The president commiserated with friends and associates of the war veteran and Kogi government on the loss, believing that the virtues of hard work and loyalty to the flag that he lived for would continue to be promoted.

He also commended Aduku’s strong spirit and commitment to statehood, especially for actively participating in the 2019 Nigerian Army Day celebration and other activities of the Nigerian Legion.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.