Nigeria’s oldest surviving soldier in World War II is dead

Pa Adama Aduku, the oldest retired soldier of the Nigerian Army, has passed away at the age of 101.

According to the Nigerian Army in a tweet on Wednesday, the World War II veteran died on Tuesday.

The army his death was announced by one of his relations on the Whatsapp platform of the Director Defence Information Defence Headquarters news platform early this morning.

Aduku was born in 1918 to a farmer at Abejukolo-Ife, Omaha local government area of Kogi state and joined the army in 1945.

Here are some photos of Pa Aduku underneath:

In 2018, Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo presents an award of excellence to Adama Aduku
In 2018, Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo presents an award of excellence to Adama Aduku



