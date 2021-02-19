Buhari reacts to death of Ex-Customs CG, Dikko Inde

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of Abdullahi Dikko Inde, the immediate past Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

Buhari, in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, condoled with the family and friends, the government and people of Katsina State.

He took note of his past services to the nation, and prayed to Allah to accept the good deeds and forgive the sins of the late Dikko Inde and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.