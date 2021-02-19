Police Brutality: Lagos panel compensates two victims with N10m each

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Friday awarded N10 million each to two victims of police brutality.

Okay.ng understands that the chairman of the Lagos Judicial Panel, Doris Okuwobi, presented the cheques to Adebayo Abayomi, for the extrajudicial killing of his mother Kudirat Adebayo, and Hannah Olugbodi for being shot by a police officer.

It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government constituted the Judicial Panel following #ENDSARS protests over raising cases of police brutality in the country.