Sheikh Gumi: FG should give ‘blanket amnesty’ to bandits

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, on Friday urged the Federal Government to give ‘blanket amnesty’ to bandits willing to make peace.

Gumi said this while speaking to in Minna, Niger State after meeting with abductors of students of Government Science College, Kagara, Gumi.

According to the cleric, the bandits complained that they were being killed and maimed unjustly by the Federal Government.

He said the outcome with the bandits was very positive, but noted that there were warring factions and that each factions were saying they have their own complaints and grievances which were very simple.

“There is hope that we can resolve this. I appeal to government and recommend that government should do to them exactly what they did to the Niger Delta militant and give them a blanket amnesty. Then if anybody will continue we will deal with him,” he said.

On the possible release of students and staff abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, Gumi said there is a positive response from the captors.